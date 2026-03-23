Harish Rao accuses Telangana CM Revanth of taking credit for oil palm factory; skips event

SIDDIPET: Local MLA and former minister T Harish Rao stayed away from the oil palm factory inauguration ceremony attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Narmetta in Siddipet constituency on Sunday.

The chief minister inaugurated a Rs 300 crore oil palm factory and laid the foundation stone for a new refinery. The government treated the event as prestigious, mobilising farmers not only from Siddipet but from various parts of the state.

Despite having recently attended a ‘Farmers’ Festival’ at the same Narmetta plant alongside other ministers, Harish Rao chose to boycott the chief minister’s visit. Over the past few days, he has been raising pointed questions and writing open letters, asking: “How can you cut the ribbon when we built the factory? The hard work is ours; why should your name be on the plaque?”

Leaders and workers of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Siddipet constituency expressed strong resentment over the developments. Asserting that the oil palm factory was built during the BRS regime, they said the credit should go solely to former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Harish Rao. Party workers staged protests across the constituency, and in some areas, supporters performed palabhishekam to portraits and flex banners of the two leaders.

Massive security arrangements were put in place across Siddipet following intelligence inputs that BRS leaders and workers might attempt to disrupt the event. Heavy police deployment was seen in several villages of Nangnoor mandal, and every individual attending the public meeting was thoroughly frisked.

Despite the political tension, the inauguration witnessed a large turnout of farmers and women. Ministers breathed a sigh of relief as the event concluded smoothly without any major disruptions.