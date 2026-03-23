Hyderabad set to rise as new building norms ease height limits

HYDERABAD: The state government has amended building rules to raise the high-rise threshold from 18 metres to 21 metres and rationalise Transferable Development Rights (TDR). The changes, which take immediate effect, are expected to encourage vertical growth while upholding stringent safety and structural standards.

The amendments were issued by MAUD Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan after examining representations from stakeholders. The aim is to streamline TDR utilisation and facilitate ease of development across urban areas, officials said.

Buildings of 21 metres and above will now be classified as high-rise, giving developers greater design flexibility. However, structures such as chimneys, cooling towers, lift rooms, water tanks and architectural features will not be counted towards height.

The revised rules apply to municipal corporations, urban development authorities and municipalities across the state. High-rise buildings will be subject to stricter norms, including mandatory Fire NOC approvals.

Under the revised TDR norms, buildings above 10 floors and up to 20 floors must allocate 3% of the built-up area above the 10th floor towards TDR, while buildings exceeding 20 floors must allocate 5% above that level.