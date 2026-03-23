Lite byte | Whip appointments stir Congress as ‘outsiders’ inclusion sparks murmurs

The recent appointment of whips in the Assembly has set Congress circles abuzz, with murmurs over who made the cut. The inclusion of three ‘outsiders’ — one from the TDP camp who joined along with the chief minister in 2018, another from the BJP in 2023, and a third from the BRS — has not gone unnoticed. Sections of the old guard are wryly remarking that the party has achieved ‘balance’ with this ‘equal sharing of power’.

No show, high drama

The state government’s recent awards function may have been a grand production, but a key absence has stolen the spotlight. The concerned minister skipping the event has set off talk of behind-the-scenes tensions.

Whispers from his camp suggest that the minister feels his role has been reduced to a side character, with another senior minister and a Congress leader taking over the script. There is even talk that he has asked the chief minister to take the portfolio off his hands.

Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy