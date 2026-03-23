RGUKT declares holidays amid student unrest

ADILABAD: Just as students were returning to campus after the Ugadi break, RGUKT (popularly known as IIIT-Basara) announced sudden holidays for PUC-I and first- and second-year engineering students from March 23, citing “prevailing circumstances”.

The Academic Department of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Basara, said the decision was taken in view of the situation on campus. The associate dean (Academics and Planning) stated that classes for PUC-I, E-1 and E-2 students would remain suspended until further notice.

The university said steps would be taken to ensure the academic calendar is not affected and that reopening dates would be announced later. Students were advised to use the break for studies and follow official updates.

The announcement came as a surprise to many students, especially those returning after Ugadi and preparing for examinations. Several students who had just reached campus on Sunday were forced to return home.

Meanwhile, student union leaders alleged that the decision was taken to defuse growing unrest following the recent death of a student, M Tejaswini, due to leukaemia. They have demanded `50 lakh compensation for her family.

Tensions escalated after Tejaswini’s family members, who came to collect her belongings, were allegedly denied permission by the administration, prompting protests outside the campus. The family has also approached the Human Rights Commission.

Earlier, student leaders had submitted a memorandum to Vice-Chancellor A Govardhan, seeking compensation, laptops, changes in mess contracts and improved medical facilities, warning of protests if demands were not met. Student leaders claim the sudden closure was aimed at preventing further agitation.