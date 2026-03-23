Sea-sourced solution for rising blood pressure

HYDERABAD: In a promising development in cardiovascular research, researchers from the Department of Microbiology, Osmania University, have identified a naturally derived peptide from fish that could potentially lead to new treatments for hypertension (high blood pressure). The innovation was granted an Indian patent earlier this month, and the researchers hope to take the work to the pre-clinical stage soon.

The research was led by Prof Sandeepta Burgula from the Department of Microbiology, along with her team comprising PhD scholar Usharani Keshapaga, Dr Gulam Hussain from the National Research Institute of Unani Medicine for Skin Disorders, and Dr Raghu Gogada from the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research.

The team successfully identified and isolated an anti-hypertensive peptide from anchovy fish.

Talking to TNIE, Prof Sandeepta Burgula said heart disease remains the leading global cause of death, with hypertension a key risk factor, adding that their study demonstrates the potential of a fish-derived peptide in reducing blood pressure in animal models. She said the peptide, isolated from anchovy fish three years ago, showed promising results in in silico and rat model studies, though it remains in early stages and requires extensive testing before human use.

She added that the team received a patent in March this year after applying in 2024 and is now seeking Government of India funding to advance the research to the pre-clinical stage with further testing, structural modifications and safety evaluations.