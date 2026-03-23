Syllabus frozen in time leaves students playing catch up in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Concerns over the long-pending revision of the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TGBSE) syllabus are now surfacing with renewed urgency, with educators warning that the curriculum risks turning into a relic in a rapidly evolving digital age.
For over a decade, while other boards have updated content to keep pace with changing times, the state syllabus appears to have remained largely untouched.
Teachers say the issue is not merely about outdated textbooks, but about a widening gap between what students learn and what the real world demands. In an era where digital literacy is inching closer to being as basic as reading and writing, the absence of subjects such as computer science, coding, artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics up to Class 10 has raised serious concerns. If the aim was to preserve tradition, educators say, it has come at the cost of relevance.
While minor tweaks have been made over the years — mostly in language subjects — the broader framework has seen little change. The result is a system where students are expected to navigate a technology-driven world without formal exposure to the very skills that define it.
Emphasising the need for periodic updates, S Madhusudan, president of the Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA), said, “The syllabus must be revised every five years to reflect contemporary developments in society. Today, even basic services like banking, ticket booking, and communication rely heavily on technology. Yet, our students are not formally introduced to these essential skills in schools.”
He added that national boards like CBSE and ICSE, as well as several other state boards, have already begun integrating coding and other skill-based subjects into their curricula, setting a benchmark for modernisation. He suggested that the Telangana government, while revising core subjects such as mathematics, science, social studies and English, should also introduce elective options that allow students to explore areas like artificial intelligence, robotics, and advanced computer applications. This approach would not only enhance skill development but also cater to diverse student interests.
“Digital literacy is now a fundamental skill, but its absence in Telangana State Board schools has put students at a disadvantage compared to their peers in other boards. Without timely updates, students risk falling behind in an increasingly competitive and technology-driven world,” said Vivek Reddy, a government school teacher.
Echoing similar concerns, the Telangana Parents Association stressed that timely curriculum reform is essential to ensure students are equipped with the skills needed for the future.
Meanwhile, a senior official from the School Education department indicated that changes may be on the horizon. “We are aware of the concerns being raised by various stakeholders. We are awaiting the upcoming Telangana Education Policy, which is expected to address several of these issues, including curriculum modernisation,” the official said.