Syllabus frozen in time leaves students playing catch up in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Concerns over the long-pending revision of the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TGBSE) syllabus are now surfacing with renewed urgency, with educators warning that the curriculum risks turning into a relic in a rapidly evolving digital age.

For over a decade, while other boards have updated content to keep pace with changing times, the state syllabus appears to have remained largely untouched.

Teachers say the issue is not merely about outdated textbooks, but about a widening gap between what students learn and what the real world demands. In an era where digital literacy is inching closer to being as basic as reading and writing, the absence of subjects such as computer science, coding, artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics up to Class 10 has raised serious concerns. If the aim was to preserve tradition, educators say, it has come at the cost of relevance.

While minor tweaks have been made over the years — mostly in language subjects — the broader framework has seen little change. The result is a system where students are expected to navigate a technology-driven world without formal exposure to the very skills that define it.