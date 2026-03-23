Telangana CM Revanth releases Rs 3.6K crore for Bharosa implementation

SIDDIPET/HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday released Rs 3,600 crore for disbursal of the first instalment of Rythu Bharosa benefits to farmers in the ongoing Rabi season.

According to officials, the decision will benefit over 70 lakh farmers who own up to one acre of land. The amount will be credited into the accounts of farmers from Monday.

The total outlay of this scheme is around Rs 9,000 crore per season. The government will be releasing the remaining Rs 5,400 crore in two instalments in the next 45 days.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister inaugurated a palm oil factory, built with Rs 300 crore funds, at Narmetta in Siddipet district. He also laid the foundation stone for an oil refinery unit to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth urged farmers to adopt crop diversification to enhance their income.

“Relying solely on paddy cultivation to increase your income is not right. Farmers should also consider cultivating commercial crops,” he said, adding that his government has been actively encouraging crop diversification.

Assuring farmers of better prices for their produce if they shift to new crops, he suggested that cultivators prioritise millets, leafy vegetables and oil palm, noting that oil palm cultivation significantly boosts income.

Referring to Ankapur in Nizamabad district where he said every family once bought a Maruti car solely through agricultural profits, he expressed his desire to see every panchayat developed on the lines of Ankapur so that every farmer can afford to own a car.