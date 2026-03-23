Telangana prioritises CC road connectivity to agricultural fields

HYDERABAD: The state government has prioritised providing CC road connectivity to agricultural fields across the state, spending over 63.16 per cent of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) funds for this purpose.

According to data available with TNIE, the state government has utilised Rs 2,773 crore NREGS funds in 2025-26, of which Rs 1,021.3 crore was spent on laying CC roads to agriculture fields.

According to officials, the government also spent a significant amount on watershed management, land development and afforestation.

During 2025-26, the state achieved better targets in generating person-days. Against a target of 750 lakh person-days, 652.9 lakh person days were generated in the state, achieving 97.1 per cent of the annual target. Districts such as Karimnagar (96.9 per cent), Bhadradri Kothagudem (94.2 per cent), Mahbubabad (92.4 per cent), Adilabad (92 per cent) and Khammam (91.8 per cent) recorded relatively higher performance levels compared to districts like Nizamabad (65.2 per cent), Kamareddy (69.3 per cent) and Wanaparthy (73.1 per cent).

The scheme is being implemented in 12,760 gram panchayats across 31 rural districts in the state. A total of 52.01 lakh job cards have been issued, covering 1.06 crore individuals, of which 32.56 lakh job cards and 54.01 lakh wage seekers are active. During 2025-26, the government issued 40,867 new cards covering 1,31,574 individuals. Wage expenditure formed the largest proportion of total spending, amounting to Rs 1,762 crore. Material and administrative expenditures remained moderate.