We oppose demolitions, not Musi river project: BJP

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao has clarified that his party is not opposed to the rejuvenation of the Musi river, but warned the government against demolishing houses of the poor in its name.
The BJP state chief, along with Maharashtra government adviser Vedire Sriram, gave a PowerPoint presentation on the Musi rejuvenation project to the media on Sunday.
Speaking to media persons later, Ramchander acknowledged the urgent need to restore the river but asserted that the BJP would not remain silent if the government displaces economically weaker sections under the guise of rejuvenation. Raising concerns over funding, he questioned how the government plans to mobilise resources for the project when it is already citing a lack of funds to implement its poll promises.
He said that the positions of both the BRS and the ruling Congress on the issue are well known. Recalling a time when people proudly spoke of drinking water from Gandipet, he said the situation has deteriorated due to population growth and rising pollution levels in Hyderabad. He added that drains are overflowing and water contamination is worsening.
He expressed concern that the Musi, which originates in Vikarabad and flows through Hyderabad and Nalgonda before merging into the Krishna river, is now heavily polluted, affecting agriculture in downstream regions. He criticised the Congress, alleging that it failed to cleanse the river despite being in power for decades.
He also questioned how the government was granting permissions to prominent builders for construction near the riverbed in Narsingi and other upstream areas, while issuing notices to the poor warning of demolition of their homes.
Vedire Sriram said the Musi is a shared natural resource linked to the livelihoods of communities along its course. While supporting the river’s beautification, he opposed the current approach adopted by the government, citing a lack of proper planning.
He emphasised that rejuvenation efforts must ensure ecological balance, noting that rivers across India are being restored through coordinated efforts of multiple departments.
Sriram also raised objections to proposals such as creating a 100-metre buffer zone on both sides of the river and constructing boundary walls, warning that such measures could prove counterproductive. He stressed that no construction should be allowed in protected zones, though limited activity may be permitted in regulated areas as per guidelines.
Underscoring the need for stakeholder participation, Sriram said large projects cannot succeed without public involvement.
Drawing comparisons, he cited river restoration efforts in Seoul and the Sabarmati riverfront, pointing out that extensive consultations and clear revenue models were key to their success.
He urged the government to accord priority to water quality and transparency in planning, and called for a more comprehensive and inclusive approach to ensure the long-term success of the Musi rejuvenation project.