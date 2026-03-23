We oppose demolitions, not Musi river project: BJP

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao has clarified that his party is not opposed to the rejuvenation of the Musi river, but warned the government against demolishing houses of the poor in its name.

The BJP state chief, along with Maharashtra government adviser Vedire Sriram, gave a PowerPoint presentation on the Musi rejuvenation project to the media on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons later, Ramchander acknowledged the urgent need to restore the river but asserted that the BJP would not remain silent if the government displaces economically weaker sections under the guise of rejuvenation. Raising concerns over funding, he questioned how the government plans to mobilise resources for the project when it is already citing a lack of funds to implement its poll promises.

He said that the positions of both the BRS and the ruling Congress on the issue are well known. Recalling a time when people proudly spoke of drinking water from Gandipet, he said the situation has deteriorated due to population growth and rising pollution levels in Hyderabad. He added that drains are overflowing and water contamination is worsening.

He expressed concern that the Musi, which originates in Vikarabad and flows through Hyderabad and Nalgonda before merging into the Krishna river, is now heavily polluted, affecting agriculture in downstream regions. He criticised the Congress, alleging that it failed to cleanse the river despite being in power for decades.