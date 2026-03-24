Anti-Corruption Bureau names BRS leader KT Rama Rao as main accused in Formula E chargesheet

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday filed a chargesheet in the Formula E race case, naming former Municipal Administration minister KT Rama Rao as A1. Former special chief secretary Arvind Kumar has been named A2, HMDA’s then chief engineer BLN Reddy A3, former sports consultant Kiran Malleshwar A4, and UK-based Formula E Operations Limited (FEO) A5.

The chargesheet, running to over 250 pages, was filed after the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in February granted sanction to prosecute IAS officer Arvind Kumar. The ACB has invoked provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and IPC sections relating to criminal breach of trust and conspiracy.

The ACB alleges that about `55 crore was diverted to a foreign entity in violation of norms. Officials said all accused were examined multiple times during the investigation, with Rama Rao questioned on three occasions.

ACB to tread the money trail in E Prix case investigation

The filing of the chargesheet marks a key step in the probe, enabling the trial process to begin. The ACB is expected to rely on official records, financial transactions and correspondence to establish alleged irregularities in the payments linked to the Formula E event held in Hyderabad.

The case pertains to payments made by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to FEO under a tripartite agreement signed on October 25, 2022, with Ace Nxt Gen Pvt Ltd as sponsor and the Municipal Administration department.