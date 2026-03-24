Budget lacked clarity, surety, alleges BRS leader Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Accusing the Congress government of presenting unrealistic figures in the Budget 2026-27, BRS deputy floor leader T Harish Rao on Monday said that it lacked “purity, clarity and surety”.

Participating in the discussion on Budget, the former minister alleged that the current government had failed to live up to its promises.

Referring to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s earlier claims of presenting a “realistic and planned Budget,” Harish argued that the actual figures tell a different story. He pointed out significant gaps between Budget Estimates and actual expenditures over the past two financial years. “In 2024–25, the gap between estimates and actuals was over Rs 59,000 crore, while in 2025–26 it remained around Rs 54,000 crore. A similar shortfall of Rs 45,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore is likely in 2026–27,” he said.

Harish criticised the government for what he described as drastic cuts and discontinuation of several welfare schemes introduced during the previous BRS regime. He accused the government of neglecting farmers despite tall claims. He highlighted pending dues in loan waivers, crop bonuses and insurance, stating that the government owes tens of thousands of crores to farmers.