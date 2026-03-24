CM Revanth Reddy announces Musi panel, pushes infrastructure plans

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said the state government was ready to constitute a Cabinet sub-committee on the Musi Riverfront Development Project to receive suggestions from all stakeholders, including opposition parties. The panel will be led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, with ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar as members.

He said a roadmap had been prepared and assured rehabilitation for all displaced persons. “We will not render anyone living alongside Musi homeless. We will not harm even a single individual. If the Opposition is uncomfortable submitting suggestions to me, I am ready to form a Cabinet sub-committee,” he said, urging parties to stop “false propaganda” and offer constructive inputs.

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Revanth criticised the previous BRS government for abandoning the project despite forming the Musi River Development Corporation. Referring to BRS MLA KT Rama Rao’s claims, he wondered why the party was politicising the issue, noting that the 50-metre buffer zone along the river had been decided earlier.

On protests by Madhu Ridge Park residents against land acquisition for the Gandhi Sarovar project, he said nearly 200 acres were already available. “Even without acquiring the apartment, the project can proceed, but part of it falls within the buffer zone. In future, the value of such flats will decline,” he said.

The chief minister said industries within the Outer Ring Road would be shifted under the HILT policy, with land provided outside the ORR. Around 9,000 acres in 29 industrial zones would be converted into multi-use zones, creating space for housing.