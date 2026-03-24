Cops get 3-day custody of Rohith Reddy, two others in Moinabad drugs case in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Rajendranagar court on Monday granted three days’ police custody of former MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, his brother Panjugula Ritesh Reddy and businessman Namit Sharma in the Moinabad farmhouse drugs case.

Police will take the accused into custody from Chanchalguda Jail.

The accused are expected to be questioned on the events at the farmhouse, procurement of drugs and the circumstances under which a firearm was discharged. Officials believe that if Rohith Reddy reveals details during interrogation, more information about the case may come to light.

The case pertains to a raid conducted at a farmhouse in Moinabad belonging to Rohith Reddy, where about two grams of cocaine was reportedly seized. Eleven persons present at the premises, including Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, were detained.

At least six persons allegedly tested positive for narcotic consumption. During the raid, Namith Sharma allegedly fired one round in the air and one round at police in an attempt to disrupt the operation. Investigators collected gunshot residue samples as part of the evidence.