Housing aid brings hope to distressed family caring for disabled son in Telangana

KHAMMAM: After nearly two decades of uncertainty and hardship, a family in Khammam has finally secured a permanent home, offering them a sense of stability and relief.

Rayala Ramesh and Sulochana, who migrated from Gopalapeta in Thallada mandal about 20 years ago, had been living in rented houses without owning a home of their own. Their situation was made more difficult by the condition of their younger son, Ajay (18), who suffers from a developmental brain disorder and remains bedridden, requiring constant care.

With limited means and increasing difficulty in finding rental accommodation, the family approached the authorities seeking assistance. Acting on their petition, officials conducted a field inquiry and verified their distress, particularly the lack of stable housing and the family’s vulnerable condition.

Taking note of the situation, the district administration sanctioned a double-bedroom house for the family. Khammam Urban Tahsildar Saidulu issued orders on Monday allotting a G7 unit in Block No 5 of the double bedroom housing complex at Allipuram, bringing much-needed relief to the family.