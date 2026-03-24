Preparations for celestial wedding gather pace at Telangana's Bhadradri

KHAMMAM: Ahead of the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Kalyanam and Pattabhishekam Mahotsavam, Bhadradri Kothagudem district collector Ankit has directed officials assigned to various sectors to report at the sub-collector’s office by 9.00 am on March 26. He emphasised that strict action will be taken against officials who show negligence in discharging their duties.

The collector held a review meeting on Monday at Mithila Stadium in Bhadrachalam, where the events will take place, attended by liaison, sectoral and departmental officers. He directed officials to inspect assigned sectors in advance, deploy adequate staff and ensure proper arrangements at guest houses for devotees, VIPs and VVIPs.

Instructions were also issued to provide seating for devotees and dignitaries, with special care for elderly persons, women, children, senior citizens and those with health issues, and to coordinate with police authorities.

In case of illness, devotees must be shifted to the nearest medical camp immediately, he said, adding that disputes involving VIP staff must be avoided as all devotees are equal in the presence of the deity. Any issues during the event must be communicated to the control room.

The collector noted that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to attend the Kalyanam on March 27, while the Governor will participate in the Pattabhishekam on the next day, offering silk garments and mutyala talambralu. He urged officials to ensure smooth conduct of the events.