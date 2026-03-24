Protest over alleged panchayat land sale escalates as vice sarpanch locks office in Telangana's Nalgonda

NALGONDA: Alleging illegal sale of land meant for a panchayat building, Vice Sarpanch Rangu Ramulu staged a “shirtless” protest and locked the panchayat office in Utkuru village of Shaligauraram mandal in Nalgonda district on Monday.

According to him, local resident Yanala Sanjeeva Reddy had earlier donated five guntas of land for the construction of the village panchayat building in memory of his father, former sarpanch Yanala Srinivas Reddy. However, he alleged that the sarpanch, her husband and a few others sold the land to select persons at a low price without informing anyone. He further claimed that another piece of land was being purchased elsewhere using the proceeds from the sale.

The vice sarpanch said such unilateral decisions violate procedure, as any sale of panchayat assets must be carried out with the knowledge of the governing body and approval of officials such as the MPDO and MPO, along with a public announcement by the secretary.

He demanded immediate intervention by higher authorities to halt the sale and initiate action against those responsible.

ANGANWADI STAFF CALL OFF PROTEST AFTER ASSURANCES ON WAGES, TIMINGS

Sangareddy: Anganwadi teachers laid siege to the collectorate on Monday, demanding higher wages, PF and ESI benefits. They also sought summer vacations and half-day schedules for centres. District Collector

P Pravinya directed officials to engage with the protesters. Authorities promised summer holidays and half-day operations, and to take other demands to the government. The agitation was later withdrawn.