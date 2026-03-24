Telangana Forest, Police academies sign MoU for joint training on World Forest Day

HYDERABAD: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Telangana State Forest Academy and the Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy Telangana Police Academy to strengthen cooperation in training and capacity building, during World Forest Day celebrations held at the Dulapally Forest Academy on Monday.

As part of the MoU, the two academies will collaborate on joint training programmes, exchange faculty and training material, and facilitate cross-training opportunities for trainees. A joint academic board will also be set up to coordinate these efforts and enhance skill development through scientific and technical knowledge sharing.

Speaking on the occasion, Forest, Environment and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha said forest conservation is a collective responsibility and the foundation of life, noting that air, water, food and biodiversity depend on nature.

She warned that rapid urbanisation and industrial expansion are shrinking forest cover and causing climate change and water scarcity, urging citizens to plant at least one tree per household and protect saplings under initiatives like Vanamahotsavam.

During the event, the minister also laid the foundation stone for several development works at the academy, including a main entrance, swimming pool and cafeteria.