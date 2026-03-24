Telangana sees high diabetes burden linked to rising fast-food consumption, study finds

HYDERABAD: Telangana has emerged as one of the states with a high diabetes burden and significant fast-food consumption, according to a new study that highlights a strong link between rising fast-food expenditure and diabetes prevalence in urban India.

The study, published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research and accessed by TNIE, found that Telangana recorded a diabetes prevalence of 3.8% among urban men, placing it among the higher-burden states in the country. The findings are part of the Fast-food Attributed Diabetes Index Study (FADIS), which analysed data across 18 states.

Telangana is also among the states where a substantial share of household food budgets is spent on fast food. Along with Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, fast-food expenditure in Telangana accounts for nearly 28%–34% of monthly per capita food spending—roughly Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,450 per person.

Researchers found that higher spending is closely associated with increased diabetes prevalence, particularly in urban areas. Urban men showed the strongest association (r=0.653), followed by urban women (r=0.619), indicating that increased reliance on fast food is linked to higher diabetes rates in cities.

In contrast, rural areas showed weaker and statistically insignificant associations, likely due to differences in dietary habits, physical activity and access to healthcare. The study also flagged a concerning trend among women. While fast-food consumption contributes to overall risk, overweight prevalence emerged as the most significant predictor of diabetes among women. Overall, 63% of people with diabetes were either overweight or obese, with obesity more common among women (44%) than men (34%).