Telangana

TGNPDCL wins big with three PSU Awards for tech push

TGNPDCL also secured recognition in the Innovation category at the IPPAI Power Awards 2026.
Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited
Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited Photo | Website
Express News Service
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HANAMKONDA : The Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL) won three honours — Operational Excellence, Automation and Digital Technology — at the Governance Now 12th PSU Awards 2026.

The award was received in New Delhi by Company Secretary K Venkatesham and presented to CMD Karnati Varun Reddy on Monday at Vidyut Bhavan, Hanamkonda, in the presence of senior officials.

Calling it a collective achievement, Varun said the recognition reflects the organisation’s focus on technology and consumer-centric services.

TGNPDCL also secured recognition in the Innovation category at the IPPAI Power Awards 2026. The utility’s initiatives include AI-based feeder outage prediction, real-time feeder monitoring using SCADA, and deployment of Fault Passage Indicators to speed up fault detection. It serves nearly 72 lakh consumers across 17 districts.

Consumer-focused measures such as Polam Bata, Praja Bata, Electricity Prajavani, a 24x7 1912 call centre and emergency restoration teams have improved service delivery. Digital services include a mobile app, WhatsApp chatbot and multiple online payment options.

TGNPDCL

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