TGNPDCL wins big with three PSU Awards for tech push

HANAMKONDA : The Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL) won three honours — Operational Excellence, Automation and Digital Technology — at the Governance Now 12th PSU Awards 2026.

The award was received in New Delhi by Company Secretary K Venkatesham and presented to CMD Karnati Varun Reddy on Monday at Vidyut Bhavan, Hanamkonda, in the presence of senior officials.

Calling it a collective achievement, Varun said the recognition reflects the organisation’s focus on technology and consumer-centric services.

TGNPDCL also secured recognition in the Innovation category at the IPPAI Power Awards 2026. The utility’s initiatives include AI-based feeder outage prediction, real-time feeder monitoring using SCADA, and deployment of Fault Passage Indicators to speed up fault detection. It serves nearly 72 lakh consumers across 17 districts.

Consumer-focused measures such as Polam Bata, Praja Bata, Electricity Prajavani, a 24x7 1912 call centre and emergency restoration teams have improved service delivery. Digital services include a mobile app, WhatsApp chatbot and multiple online payment options.