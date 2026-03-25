BRS left Telangana in debt, Congress cleared Rs 1.8 lakh crore in two years: Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the BRS government damaged both the economic system and governance structure of the state during its 10-year rule, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the current Congress dispensation had to borrow heavily to clear debts incurred by the BRS regime.

On Tuesday, the Legislative Assembly approved the Budget 2026–27.

Earlier in his reply to the discussion on the Budget, Vikramarka expressed “deep concern over the debt burden imposed by the BRS government”, and revealed that while the government borrowed Rs 1,59,165 crore in the last two years, it has repaid Rs 1,85,090 crore loans.

“In 2023–24, the government borrowed Rs 15,357 crore and repaid Rs 25,350 crore. In 2024–25, we borrowed Rs 56,968 crore and repaid Rs 66,545 crore. In 2025–26, we borrowed Rs 86,840 crore and repaid Rs 93,194 crore. It means we are borrowing to repay the debts incurred by the previous government,” he said.

On Budget 2026–27, he said that the government has prepared a realistic Budget. “Had we prepared a Budget like what the BRS regime did in the past, it would have gone up to Rs 5 lakh crore,” he added.

Vikramarka, meanwhile, alleged that the previous BRS government used to disburse Rythu Bharosa funds just before elections. “The BRS used Rythu Bharosa scheme as an Election Bharosa Scheme,” he said. “Our government, on the other hand, allocated the required funds for implementation of schemes as well as poll promises. We have allocated Rs 18,000 crore for Rythu Bharosa scheme. Our government also waived crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh for all farmers,” he added.