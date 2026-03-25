BRS left Telangana in debt, Congress cleared Rs 1.8 lakh crore in two years: Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the BRS government damaged both the economic system and governance structure of the state during its 10-year rule, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the current Congress dispensation had to borrow heavily to clear debts incurred by the BRS regime.
On Tuesday, the Legislative Assembly approved the Budget 2026–27.
Earlier in his reply to the discussion on the Budget, Vikramarka expressed “deep concern over the debt burden imposed by the BRS government”, and revealed that while the government borrowed Rs 1,59,165 crore in the last two years, it has repaid Rs 1,85,090 crore loans.
“In 2023–24, the government borrowed Rs 15,357 crore and repaid Rs 25,350 crore. In 2024–25, we borrowed Rs 56,968 crore and repaid Rs 66,545 crore. In 2025–26, we borrowed Rs 86,840 crore and repaid Rs 93,194 crore. It means we are borrowing to repay the debts incurred by the previous government,” he said.
On Budget 2026–27, he said that the government has prepared a realistic Budget. “Had we prepared a Budget like what the BRS regime did in the past, it would have gone up to Rs 5 lakh crore,” he added.
Vikramarka, meanwhile, alleged that the previous BRS government used to disburse Rythu Bharosa funds just before elections. “The BRS used Rythu Bharosa scheme as an Election Bharosa Scheme,” he said. “Our government, on the other hand, allocated the required funds for implementation of schemes as well as poll promises. We have allocated Rs 18,000 crore for Rythu Bharosa scheme. Our government also waived crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh for all farmers,” he added.
He also alleged that the previous government kept bills of contractors and employees pending. “But the Congress government has cleared Rs 6,500 crore arrears pertaining to employees. Every month, the government is clearing Rs 700 crore arrears of the employees. The government also cleared medical bills of employees,”he said.
Alleging that the BRS was always against women’s empowerment, he made it clear that the present government is committed to providing Rs 1 lakh crore interest-free loans to women. “Rs 10,000 crore is needed for paying interest for Rs 1 lakh crore. Last year, we have spent Rs 1,500 crore for this purpose. In this Budget, we have earmarked Rs 2,500 crore. Next year, we will allocate Rs 3,000 crore and the following year, it will be Rs 4,000 crore.”
Centre’s discrimination
The deputy chief minister, meanwhile, accused the Union government of discriminating against Telangana in allocation of funds. “The Centre is giving 30 paise to Telangana for every rupee it collects from the state. The BJP-ruled states are getting much better funds than Telangana. Why this discrimination against Telangana?” he asked.
Slamming the Centre for changing MGNREGS to VB-G-RAM-G, he said: “You did not allow him (Mahatma Gandhi) to exist physically. You also don’t like a scheme named after him. Sardar Vallabhai Patel banned RSS. You installed the tallest statue of Sardar Patel but you are not honouring his ideology and policies.”