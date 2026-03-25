Case booked after minor brothers sexually assault five-year-old in Telangana

BHUPALPALLY: Two minor brothers allegedly sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl within the Mahadevpur police station limits. The crime occurred on Sunday but came to light on Tuesday, said police.

The accused, students of Class 7 and Class 9, found the victim, a Class 4 student, playing alone near the Urdu Medium School in her village on Sunday afternoon. They approached her and offered her an ice cream to lure her to an isolated area nearby, where they allegedly assaulted her before fleeing.

The girl returned home but did not speak of the incident until Monday morning, when she broke down before her parents. Alarmed by her condition, the family rushed her to the Jayashankar Bhupalpally District Government Hospital. Hospital staff alerted the Mahadevpur police after examining the child.

Mahadevpur Circle Inspector N Venkateshwarlu said the victim is undergoing treatment at the Bhupalpally Government Hospital. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and an investigation is underway.