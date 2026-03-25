Cross-party lunch meet in Assembly sparks speculation in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Timing matters.

Three legislators having lunch in the Assembly dining hall would seldom raise eyebrows. But when BRS working president KT Rama Rao, Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and BJP MLA Payal Shankar are seen seated together, engaged in a conversation that lasted close to two hours, speculation gathers strength.

The lunch came at a time when Rama Rao is facing scrutiny in the Formula E race case, with the ACB having named him as A1 in its chargesheet. Simultaneously, Rajagopal Reddy’s renewed push for a Cabinet berth and Payal Shankar’s positioning within the BJP legislature party have added layers to what might otherwise have been dismissed as routine Assembly camaraderie.

As expected, the three leaders have played down the interaction as casual and unplanned, but that has done little to ease the raised eyebrows.

Undaunted, they maintain that there is little to read into the meeting.

Rajagopal Reddy said, “There was nothing important. We met during lunchtime in the MLAs’ dining hall.” He added that he had raised political differences with Rama Rao, pointing to the BRS decision to induct 12 Congress MLAs after winning 88 seats in 2018, which he said “did not go well with the people.”

He also dismissed

speculation about any rift with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, stating, “There is no gap between me and the chief minister. There was no special meeting on Monday; I greeted him while entering the House.”

At the same time, he reiterated that the party high command had assured him of a Cabinet position, adding that his inclusion would strengthen both the party and the government, and send a message to those who had “fought for Telangana”.