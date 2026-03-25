Heated Assembly debate over central funds: BJP, Congress trade charges in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Legislative Assembly on Tuesday witnessed heated exchanges between BJP floor leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy and treasury benches over central funds to Telangana, with the ministers intervening while the former was presenting data to support his claims of substantial funds allocation by the Union government.
During discussion on Budget 2026–27, Maheshwar said that the Centre has released around Rs 13 lakh crore to Telangana in the last 12 years and Rs 3,76,175 crore in the last three years.
“For every rupee Telangana contributes, the Union government is giving 80 paise in return to the state. In the last three years, the Centre has given Rs 1.85 lakh crore for National Highways in the state, Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the form of tax devolution, Rs 78,000 crore grant-in-aid, and Rs 36,000 crore for Railways and others,” he said.
Reacting sharply to the BJP MLA’s claim, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said that Telangana has every right to claim what it has contributed to the Centre. “Isn’t Telangana part of the country? Telangana is contributing 5 per cent to GDP. There are eight BJP MLAs, eight BJP MPs and two central ministers from Telangana, but they are unable to bring funds to the state,” he said.
“Telangana is not getting even half of the funds that the Centre is giving to Andhra Pradesh. It is the responsibility of the Union government to support all states equally. We have every right to claim each penny we paid to the Centre,” he added.
Joining the debate, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that the BJP-led Union government was shifting all projects to Andhra Pradesh. “Have you (BJP leaders) ever sought any projects or funds for Telangana during your meetings with the prime minister?” he asked.
Maheshwar Reddy, meanwhile, alleged that the state government failed to provide interest-free loans to women. He sought to know how the government intends to create one crore women crorepatis when it cut 46 per cent of funds to the Women and Child Welfare department. He also alleged that the state government was neglecting farmers and agriculture sector.
Responding to this, Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka said: “BJP has no right to speak about farmers. The Centre waived Rs 16 lakh crore loans of corporate companies. But why isn’t it waiving the farm loans?”
Stating that the state government was ready for a debate on interest-free loans, she stated: “The government has so far disbursed Rs 57,000 crore interest-free loans and paid Rs 1,300 crore towards interest.”