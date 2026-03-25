KTR calls Formula E case ‘baseless’, accuses Congress of diversionary politics

HYDERABAD: A day after the ACB filed a chargesheet naming him Accused No. 1 (A1) in the Formula E case, former minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday launched stinging criticism against the Congress government, accusing it of diversionary politics and misleading the public on key issues.

The BRS working president, in a chitchat with the media in the Assembly, alleged that the Formula E case chargesheet is a deliberate attempt by the Congress government to divert public attention from the BRS’s demand to grant legal status to the “Six Guarantees” through a Private Member’s Bill.

He further stated that the government was cornered after the BRS exposed that the first file signed by the Chief Minister was missing. Reiterating his stand, Rama Rao said the Formula E case is “completely baseless” and lacks substance.

He pointed out that even the government has admitted in its chargesheet that there was no wrongdoing. He once again clarified that the Rs 45 crore transferred from a bank in Telangana remains in the designated account and that not a single rupee has been diverted. He accused the government of exaggerating facts and misleading the public. “They are projecting Rs 45 crore as Rs 600–Rs 700 crore to create confusion. The people of Telangana will not believe such fabricated claims,” he said.

Rama Rao also questioned why no individual has been named as a beneficiary in the chargesheet and suggested that the government could retrieve the funds if required, as they remain secure in the organisation’s account.

Rama Rao said the Formula E race was brought to Hyderabad to enhance the city’s global reputation and attract large-scale investments in the electric vehicle sector. He said the event generated nearly Rs 700 crore in economic benefits within a week, as confirmed by Nielsen.