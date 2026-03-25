Moinabad farmhouse drugs case: SIT questions former legislator, two others

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Moinabad farmhouse drugs case, on Tuesday questioned three accused, including former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, at the Shamshabad police station. The SIT, under the supervision of Future City Commissioner G Sudheer Babu, interrogated them for nearly nine hours.

The Rajendranagar court had granted three-day custody of the accused on Monday. On Tuesday morning, police brought the three — former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy alias Panjugula Rohith Reddy, his brother Panjugula Ritesh Reddy, and Delhi-based businessman Namith Sharma — from Chenchalguda jail.

Officials questioned them about the firing incident at the farmhouse when police entered the premises on March 11. They sought to know why Sharma fired the weapon, which is licensed to Ritesh Reddy, and whether he had been provoked to open fire at the police.

According to sources, the accused told investigators that they believed unknown persons were attacking them and did not realise they were police personnel, as they were in plain clothes.

Sharma allegedly fired four rounds after the police entered the farmhouse. One round was reportedly directed at the police, though no personnel were injured.

Investigators also questioned why Sharma used the firearm despite it being licensed to Ritesh Reddy.

Rohith Reddy was further questioned about his alleged involvement in drug consumption, including the duration of such use.

The interrogation was based on statements given by seven other accused in the case.

Police have identified additional suspects who allegedly supplied drugs. Abhishek Singh, suspected to be a supplier, has been missing since March 17, five days after the police raid on March 15. His father has filed a missing complaint with the Rajendranagar police, who are continuing the search.