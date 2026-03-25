No proposal to scrap SSC exams, insists Telangana Education Commission

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Education Commission (TEC) has clarified that there is no proposal to scrap SSC (Class 10) board examinations, putting to rest rumours circulating on social media.

Unverified claims had suggested that the Commission, in its policy document ‘Education Policy for Telangana 2026’, had recommended discontinuing public exams. The speculation triggered anxiety among students and parents.

Speaking to TNIE, TEC member Prof Vishweshwar Rao said the report does not propose scrapping SSC exams. “The policy document does not recommend doing away with Class 10 board exams. There is also no such plan under consideration by the state government,” he added.

He mentioned that the Commission has only suggested structural reforms, including a possible merger of the SSC Board with the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE). The draft policy is still under consultation, with inputs being sought from academicians and subject experts.

Officials said the confusion may have arisen from discussions on integrating intermediate education with the school system. Plans by some private institutions to introduce classes 11 and 12 within schools may have further fuelled speculation.

Parents said the rumours were affecting students’ focus. Lakshmi Devi, whose son is in Class 9, said uncertainty over exams was unsettling. “Clear communication from the government is essential,” she said.

Another parent, Ramesh Kumar, said even talk of changes could distract students during preparation. A government school teacher, requesting anonymity, stressed that SSC exams remain a key academic benchmark and any reform must be backed by a robust alternative framework.