Seven petitions filed in Telangana HC against Speaker’s orders on ‘defectors’

HYDERABAD: BRS legislators have filed seven writ petitions in the Telangana High Court against the Speaker’s orders rejecting disqualification petitions against MLAs who allegedly defected to the Congress.

Kalvakuntla Sanjay has filed two separate writ petitions against the rejection of disqualification petitions against Arekapudi Gandhi and T Prakash Goud. KP Vivekanand, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Padi Koushik Reddy and G Jagadish Reddy have challenged the Speaker’s order on disqualification petitions against Tellam Venkata Rao, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Kale Yadaiah, Danam Nagender and P Srinivas Reddy.

In the writ petitions, the BRS MLAs have sought directions to set aside the orders passed by the Speaker rejecting the disqualification pleas.

Apart from seeking to set aside the Speaker’s orders, the petitioners have also requested the High Court to impose consequences, including recovery of salary and benefits received after April 23, 2024. They further sought a direction that all actions taken by the said legislators as MLAs be made subject to the final outcome of the case.