Sridhar refutes BRS claims, says Congress govt committed to Hyderabad development

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at the BRS members for alleging slow progress of development works in Hyderabad, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday informed the Assembly that

the government was committed to sustainable development of the city.

“The government remains committed to ensuring sustainable development and transform Hyderabad into a global city. The government will not compromise on the development of our capital city,” he said.

Sridhar Babu was replying to issues raised by the BRS legislators during Question Hour, alleging a slowing down of the city’s development. “Funds for city’s development works are being allocated in a planned and systematic manner. The government has already allocated Rs 15,000 crore for Greater Hyderabad,” he said.

Stressing that the government was focusing on decongesting Hyderabad by enhancing infrastructure in the city, he said: “Several infrastructure works are currently in progress under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) project. There will be marked improvement in 2026-27 once the projects are completed.”

“The government has earmarked Rs 2,654 crore in the Budget for these projects in the city. There would be no holding of funds for any of these development projects,” he added.

Sridhar Babu, meanwhile, reiterated that the government is on a mission to transform Hyderabad into a futuristic, world-class city. “As part of this mission, infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,090 crore are underway, including construction of elevated corridors, flyovers, grade separators, underpasses and road widening works. Special focus is being placed on resolving traffic congestion through well-planned and long-term solutions,” he said.

The minister also noted that 26 projects, including flyovers, underpasses and link roads, have been sanctioned under the H-CITI project at an estimated cost of Rs 7,032 crore, while three elevated corridors costing Rs 7,406 crore have been taken up by HMDA in the city limits.