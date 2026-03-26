12K unoccupied 2BHK units will be reallotted: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

HYDERABAD: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Wednesday said that notices have been issued to around 12,000 beneficiaries for possible cancellation of allotment of double-bedroom (2BHK) houses within the Greater Hyderabad limits.
Replying to questions raised by around 22 MLAs in the Assembly, the minister said special district-level review meetings will be conducted soon to address issues related to Indiramma and 2BHK housing schemes across all constituencies.
Srinivasa Reddy said that these 12,000 unoccupied houses were allotted during the BRS regime, stating that if the original beneficiaries fail to take possession within the stipulated time, the units will be reassigned to other eligible applicants.
He said that ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, about 23,500 houses — mostly in 2BHK complexes across Sangareddy, Medchal and Rangareddy districts — were allotted. However, many beneficiaries did not occupy them due to the distance of 15 to 20 km from their workplaces, leaving over 12,000 units vacant. “We have issued notices, asking beneficiaries to occupy the houses within two months. Failing which, the units will be reallotted to eligible beneficiaries residing within a five to 10 km radius of the housing colonies,” he said.
All fresh allotments will be completed under the 99-day “Praja Palana, Pragati Pranalika” programme.
He said around 6,500 beneficiaries had responded so far, of whom nearly 4,000 cited distance from their livelihoods as the reason for not occupying the units.
The minister asserted that the government will complete all unfinished 2BHK houses across the state, irrespective of cost, and ensure allotment of vacant units to eligible poor families. The second phase of the Indiramma housing programme will be launched in April–May 2026 under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he added.
Helpline to address public grievances
A toll-free helpline will also be launched shortly to address public grievances, with a commitment to respond within 24 hours and initiate prompt action. Providing details, Srinivasa Reddy said that of the 2,31,206 houses sanctioned during the BRS regime, 1,62,936 were allotted — some without basic amenities. The remaining houses, along with those lacking infrastructure, will be completed and allotted by June 12, 2026.
He added that pending works of unfinished 2BHK units will be reassigned to previous contractors willing to continue at earlier rates.
The minister further said the government plans to locate future housing colonies closer to areas where slums previously existed. Sites have already been identified at 14–15 locations within GHMC limits. Similar initiatives will be extended to tier-I cities such as Khammam, Warangal, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Mahbubnagar.