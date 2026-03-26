12K unoccupied 2BHK units will be reallotted: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

HYDERABAD: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Wednesday said that notices have been issued to around 12,000 beneficiaries for possible cancellation of allotment of double-bedroom (2BHK) houses within the Greater Hyderabad limits.

Replying to questions raised by around 22 MLAs in the Assembly, the minister said special district-level review meetings will be conducted soon to address issues related to Indiramma and 2BHK housing schemes across all constituencies.

Srinivasa Reddy said that these 12,000 unoccupied houses were allotted during the BRS regime, stating that if the original beneficiaries fail to take possession within the stipulated time, the units will be reassigned to other eligible applicants.

He said that ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, about 23,500 houses — mostly in 2BHK complexes across Sangareddy, Medchal and Rangareddy districts — were allotted. However, many beneficiaries did not occupy them due to the distance of 15 to 20 km from their workplaces, leaving over 12,000 units vacant. “We have issued notices, asking beneficiaries to occupy the houses within two months. Failing which, the units will be reallotted to eligible beneficiaries residing within a five to 10 km radius of the housing colonies,” he said.

All fresh allotments will be completed under the 99-day “Praja Palana, Pragati Pranalika” programme.

He said around 6,500 beneficiaries had responded so far, of whom nearly 4,000 cited distance from their livelihoods as the reason for not occupying the units.