30% fare cut in Hyderabad buses announced

HYDERABAD: In a bid to ease pressure on fuel stations, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced a 30% discount on fares in Metro AC and Metro Deluxe buses within Hyderabad.

TGSRTC vice-chairman and managing director Y Nagi Reddy urged commuters to opt for public transport instead of waiting in long queues at petrol bunks. “Why struggle for petrol when RTC buses are available?” he questioned.

He noted that the move will help save time and fuel, while also reducing congestion and pollution. Commuters were encouraged to use RTC’s electric buses wherever possible.

Addressing cost concerns, he said the discounted fares make AC bus travel more affordable, offering a comfortable and economical alternative to private vehicles. The corporation said the initiative aims to promote safe, efficient and eco-friendly travel while reducing dependence on private transport during the current situation.