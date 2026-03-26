BRS leader Harish challenges CM Revanth to contest from Telangana's Siddipet

HYDERABAD: BRS Deputy Floor Leader T Harish Rao on Wednesday challenged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to contest against him in Siddipet. Reacting to reports that the chief minister offered a Cabinet post to the Congress candidate if he wins from Siddipet, Harish Rao said Revanth would not return as chief minister “even if he performs extreme penance”.

During an informal interaction with the media in the Assembly, he said the BRS would win whenever elections are held and that K Chandrasekhar Rao would become chief minister again. “We know exactly when to score the goal,” he said.

The former minister accused the Congress government of failing to conduct the Assembly properly and ignoring procedures.