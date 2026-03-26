BRS leader KT Rama Rao asks government to waive power dues of weavers

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday submitted a representation to Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Handlooms & Textile Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, urging them to protect weavers from the ongoing power crisis affecting the Sircilla textile industry.

In his representation, the Sircilla MLA highlighted the burden of electricity dues and surcharges on powerloom units, and requested their waiver. Stating that Sircilla is the backbone of the state’s textile industry, he recalled the painful past when workers in the region had to resort to suicides and stressed the need to prevent such situations from recurring.