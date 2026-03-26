Praja Palana drive clears over one lakh files, pushes sanitation and welfare outreach in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As part of ‘Praja Palana, Pragati Pranalika’, a 99-day initiative that is aimed at taking welfare schemes and development plans closer to the people, the government has so far cleared about one lakh files.

According to officials, a total of 1,06,598 have been cleared in the first 10 days of the programme from village to state level. With involvement of 21,02,960 individuals in the special sanitation drive, 455.14 tonnes of solid waste was removed across the state.

Sanitation activities were carried out in 12,760 gram panchayats and 135 municipalities and corporations across the state, with involvement from SHGs, NGOs, sanitation workers and volunteers. From village panchayats to the state Secretariat, cleanliness and administrative clearance were prioritised. So far, 1,85,648 office rooms and buildings have been cleaned across different levels of governance, the officials said.

It may be mentioned here that under this initiative, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated key developmental works, including Eco Hill Park at Kothwalguda. He also laid the foundation stone for the Radial Road-2 interchange connecting Budvel layout.

Between March 19 and 22, Rythu Utsavams were conducted. On March 22, at Narmetta in Siddipet district, about `3,500 crore financial assistance under the Rythu Bharosa scheme was credited into the bank accounts of 70 lakh farmers. On the same day, a palm oil factory, built with `300 crore funds, was inaugurated at Narmetta.

Officials, meanwhile, said that the programme aims to bring governance closer to the people by ensuring direct interaction between officials and beneficiaries while accelerating the implementation of welfare schemes. The initial sanitation and file clearance drive received an overwhelming response, they added.

Meanwhile, special activities such as International Women’s Day celebrations were conducted with active participation from Self-Help Groups (SHGs). Authorities also cleaned overhead service reservoirs (OHSRs) .