T Jeevan Reddy quits Congress after four decades

JAGTIAL / HYDERABAD: Former minister and senior leader T Jeevan Reddy on Wednesday ended his four-decade association with the Congress, announcing his resignation in Jagtial in the presence of supporters.

He said the decision followed the party’s induction of MLAs from other parties despite having a majority, calling it contrary to its stated ideals. Referring to the induction of Jagtial MLA Dr M Sanjay Kumar, he said, “Not a single Congress activist in Jagtial was willing to accept him. Ignoring me and party workers, the leadership inducted him. It was a painful and insulting decision.”

TMREIS vice-chairman Md Faheem Qureshi “strongly condemned” the remarks against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. In a post on X, he noted that at the Jana Jathara Sabha, Revanth had publicly promised to make Jeevan Reddy a Union minister if the UPA came to power, asking, “That was the respect he gave you. What did you give in return?”

Jeevan Reddy said he had faced humiliation within the party for 20 months and that cadre concerns were not addressed. He also cited the killing of his supporter Maru Ganga Reddy on October 22, 2024, and criticised the chief minister for not offering condolences.