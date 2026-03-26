Telangana plans solar model villages push

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday informed the Assembly that state government is contemplating to introduce Solar Model Scheme in every village to ensure large-scale production of green energy, with special focus on expanding solar power initiative across rural and urban areas.

Replying to a question raised by Y Srinivas Reddy during Question Hour, the deputy chief minister said that the government has launched the project on pilot basis in as many as 81 Model Solar Villages for solarisation of domestic and agricultural services.

He further said that under the Rooftop Solarisation of Households programme, a total of 40,349 households will be provided with 2kW capacity rooftop solar systems in convergence with the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Under the Agricultural Services Solarisation, 16,708 agricultural pump sets will be solarised through installation of 7.5 kW high-raised solar power plants in convergence with PM KUSUM - Component C, he added.

The financial support for the proposed initiatives will be shared between the Centre and state government. Under the rooftop solar programme, an amount of Rs 60,000 per system will be provided as Central Financial Assistance (CFA) under PM Surya Ghar. In respect of the PM KUSUM - Component C scheme, 30 per cent of the benchmark cost will be provided as CFA by MNRE. The remaining balance amount for both schemes shall be provided by the state government, he said.