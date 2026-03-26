Uproar in Telangana Assembly over BJP MLA’s advice on ‘Indiramma’ name

HYDERABAD: The Legislative Assembly on Wednesday saw a heated exchange between the BJP and Congress over remarks by BJP MLA P Rakesh Reddy linking ‘Ippa Puvvu Sara’ (mahua liquor) with the name ‘Indiramma’.

During a discussion on demands for grants, Congress MLA J Anirudh Reddy proposed setting up a corporation to manufacture mahua liquor with tribal participation. Supporting the proposal, Rakesh Reddy suggested establishing a factory but said it should not be named ‘Indiramma’, triggering protests from Congress members.

Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and D Sridhar Babu objected and sought an apology. Prabhakar said, “What is this language? While speaking about liquor, how can you mention Indira Gandhi, who was the tallest woman leader? This is unfortunate.” Sridhar Babu termed the remark “highly objectionable” and said it amounted to defamation under Assembly rules.

BJP floor leader A Mahesh Reddy defended the MLA, stating no unparliamentary language was used and opposing expunction. He clarified that his comment referred to the government’s practice of naming schemes ‘Indiramma’ and said he had “great respect” for Indira Gandhi. He added he would apologise if he had said anything wrong.

Following the exchange, and on Sridhar Babu’s request, Panel Speaker Balu Nayak ordered that the remarks referring to Indira Gandhi be expunged from the records.

Separately, Anirudh Reddy argued that promoting mahua liquor could generate substantial revenue and employment for tribals. He said, “Several countries produce liquor from local products and export it. Studies indicate mahua has medicinal properties.” He urged the government to encourage cultivation and processing of the crop.

Rakesh Reddy also cited health concerns due to illicit toddy and said regulated production of mahua liquor could provide safer alternatives and livelihoods.