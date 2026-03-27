Bhadrachalam spruced up for Sri Rama Navami celebrations

KHAMMAM: Preparations are complete for Sri Rama Navami celebrations at the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam on Friday and Saturday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to attend the Sitarama Kalyanam on Friday and lay the foundation stone for temple development works worth Rs 351 crore.

Officials have made arrangements for an expected turnout of over two lakh devotees. Key areas in the town, including the temple, bridge, bathing ghats and Mithila stadium, have been decorated and illuminated. Drinking water, buttermilk and sanitation facilities have been arranged.

About 2,000 police personnel have been deployed. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation is operating around 150 special buses.

Around 5–6 lakh packets of ‘Mutyala Talambralu’ have been prepared. Bookings have been made through RTC cargo and postal delivery, while free distribution will take place on the festival day.

District ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Thummala Nageswara Rao, along with District Collector Ankith and SP B Rohith Raju, are monitoring arrangements.

Meanwhile, accommodation options remain limited. The temple’s 150 rooms have been reserved for VVIPs, while most private rooms are occupied or priced high. Temporary shelters have been set up, and some pilgrims are staying along the Godavari bund.

THUMMALA REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS FOR KALYANAM

KHAMMAM: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Thursday reviewed arrangements at Mithila Kalyana Mandapam ahead of Rama Navami celebrations. He said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will present mutyala talambralu and pattu vastralu (silk robes) during the Sitarama Kalyanam and lay the foundation stone for redevelopment works worth Rs 351 crore.

A master plan of `586 crore has been prepared for phased development. The minister directed officials to ensure basic facilities for devotees and manage crowds without any disruptions. He said efforts are underway to improve connectivity to Bhadrachalam, including roads and rail links, and added that river navigation could be explored after completion of the Polavaram project. Preparations are also underway for next year’s Godavari Pushkaralu.