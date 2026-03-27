CNG shortage: Autos queue up for kilometres in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The ‘phantom fuel crisis’ at auto LPG and CNG stations continued to trigger panic refuelling, with autorickshaw queues stretching for kilometres in several parts of Hyderabad on Thursday.

Despite the state government asserting that there is sufficient fuel supply, panic refuelling led to artificial scarcity of LPG and CNG in stations at major areas, forcing several autos to be seen waiting in long queues spanning 1–2 km at multiple fuel stations.

The day witnessed protests by auto drivers in areas such as Lakdikapul and Malakpet at LPG stations, demanding availability of fuel. They alleged that even after waiting for over 12 hours, there was no stock available at the fuel stations. Drivers also complained that despite waiting for hours in queues, they were not informed about the exact time of LPG availability.

“I placed my auto in the queue at 10 pm on Wednesday hoping to get refuelled in two hours. We were told that the gas would be available at 3 am, then it was postponed to 6 am and later to 11 am,” said an auto driver waiting for stock at an LPG station in Lakdikapul. With no other option, many auto drivers slept inside their vehicles, keeping a constant watch to see if the queue moved forward.