CNG shortage hits transport services in Telangana; drivers warn of fare hike

HYDERABAD: A shortage of compressed natural gas (CNG) has reduced transport services, delayed deliveries, and increased costs for small businesses in the city.

Auto-rickshaws and cabs are spending up to six to seven hours in queues at CNG stations, cutting working hours. Transport availability has fallen by an estimated 35–40%, with fares rising.

Delivery services linked to Swiggy and Zomato have slowed as fewer drivers are available. Businesses dependent on trolley autos report delays and higher logistics costs.

Ashwin, a wholesale trader in Begum Bazaar, said, “Earlier, we relied on quick turnaround times and used four trolley autos. Now, due to long queues, only two are available while the others wait for refilling, delaying supply and purchases.”

A ghee trader said, “Auto drivers are now asking for double the fares. I used to pay Rs 600 per trip, but now they demand between Rs 900 and Rs 1,100.”

Shaik Salauddin, founder president of Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, said, “The CNG shortage has led to two problems. One, delivery business has come down, with home kitchen orders on Swiggy and Zomato reducing due to a shortage of commercial cylinders. Two, cab aggregator operations have fallen by 35–40% as autos spend six to seven hours refilling CNG, affecting earnings.”

He added, “We are requesting platform companies to increase fares. If they do not revise fares by March 31, we will initiate it ourselves and fix prices for each trip.”