Crops wither as water sold at Rs 150 for 5,000 litres in Telangana

NALGONDA: The irrigation crisis in Munugode mandal has reached a critical stage, with groundwater levels plunging amid record summer heat. Farmers who invested heavily, often through loans, are now watching crops wither, forcing them to find desperate ways to survive.

In an unprecedented trend, irrigation water has turned into a market commodity. Small farmers with working borewells are selling surplus water after meeting their needs, while those without sources are spending thousands to save crops.

Ground reports underline the severity: water is being sold at Rs 150 for 5,000 litres, with tractor tankers queuing at borewells from early morning.

N Beemaiah, a farmer from Kaluvalapally, said that after irrigating his one acre, he sells excess water at Rs 150 per 5,000 litres, filling four to five tankers daily between 8 am and 5 pm. Each tanker takes an hour to fill, followed by a recharge gap. The income helps offset cultivation costs. Similar sales are reported in over 10 villages.

For buyers, the burden is steep. V Ramulu said farmers without tankers spend nearly Rs 1,000 for 5,000 litres — enough for just a quarter acre. He is able to irrigate only two of his five acres, with the rest drying up.

The situation persists across nearly 15 villages. Farmer G Narasimha Reddy alleged that promises of canals under the Brahman Vellemla–Udayasamudram project misled farmers into expanding cultivation, only to face losses as works remain incomplete despite available water.

Farmers say poor rainfall and delayed government action have deepened the crisis. With groundwater nearly exhausted, borewells are no longer reliable. The community has sought urgent intervention, either by speeding up canal works or providing alternative irrigation, warning that continued neglect could push debt-ridden farmers into severe distress.