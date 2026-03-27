Defunct machines force patients into referral loop in Warangal

WARANGAL: Getting a 2D echocardiogram in Warangal is no longer a simple hospital visit, but a process that involves travelling between multiple facilities, as machines remain defunct at MGM Hospital, CKM Government Maternity Hospital and Government Maternity Hospital in Hanamkonda, forcing patients across north Telangana to be routinely referred to the Super Specialty Hospital at Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) for a basic cardiac test.

Patients, many of them from economically weaker sections, arrive at these hospitals expecting treatment, only to be redirected elsewhere for essential diagnostics. Those admitted are not in a position to travel on their own, leaving ambulances to double up as routine transport for tests rather than emergencies.

Patients said the repeated shifting between hospitals for a basic test was causing inconvenience.

When TNIE visited the cardiology department at MGM Hospital, staff said 2D echocardiogram services have been halted for the past three months as machines remain under repair. The situation is no different at CKM and Government Maternity Hospital, with patients from all three facilities being shifted to KMC for tests. Staff added that the issue is known to officials, but there is no proposal to procure new machines.

At KMC, the burden is evident. Around 160 to 170 patients undergo 2D echocardiogram tests, all dependent on a single machine. Tests are conducted only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, forcing patients to wait for hours before being sent back to their respective hospitals. Staff said the existing system is struggling to handle the influx from three major hospitals.

When contacted, MGM Hospital superintendent Dr P Harish Chandra Reddy said two 2D echocardiogram machines are under repair. He said spare parts have been ordered and services will resume once they are received.