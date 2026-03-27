Moinabad drugs case: Telangana police seek extension of Rohith’s custody

HYDERABAD: After three days of police custody, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Moinabad farmhouse drugs case produced three accused, including former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, before the Rajendranagar court on Thursday.

The other two accused produced before the court were Rohith’s brother Ritesh Reddy and a Delhi-based businessman Namit Sharma. The trio has been sent back to Chanchalguda Jail.

During the hearing, police sought extension of the trio’s custody by five more days. The court is likely to hear the case on Monday. It remanded the three accused till April 8.

During interrogation, police are believed to have found that some persons, including a doctor from Jubilee Hills, allegedly supplied drugs to the accused. Besides the doctor, a few other persons, including Abhishek Singh, Rakesh Varma and Ather, allegedly supplied drugs to the accused. Some of the identified persons are currently absconding.

According to sources, police found that the doctor received MDMA from peddler Rakesh Varma. The same drug was allegedly consumed by Rohith Reddy, the doctor and others during drug parties.

Though one of the accused reportedly told the court that the drug was sourced from Shimla, during interrogation it was revealed that it was procured from local peddler Abhishek Singh, who is an interior designer.