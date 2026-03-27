Moinabad drugs case: Telangana police seek extension of Rohith’s custody

HYDERABAD: After three days of police custody, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Moinabad farmhouse drugs case produced three accused, including former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, before the Rajendranagar court on Thursday.
The other two accused produced before the court were Rohith’s brother Ritesh Reddy and a Delhi-based businessman Namit Sharma. The trio has been sent back to Chanchalguda Jail.
During the hearing, police sought extension of the trio’s custody by five more days. The court is likely to hear the case on Monday. It remanded the three accused till April 8.
During interrogation, police are believed to have found that some persons, including a doctor from Jubilee Hills, allegedly supplied drugs to the accused. Besides the doctor, a few other persons, including Abhishek Singh, Rakesh Varma and Ather, allegedly supplied drugs to the accused. Some of the identified persons are currently absconding.
According to sources, police found that the doctor received MDMA from peddler Rakesh Varma. The same drug was allegedly consumed by Rohith Reddy, the doctor and others during drug parties.
Though one of the accused reportedly told the court that the drug was sourced from Shimla, during interrogation it was revealed that it was procured from local peddler Abhishek Singh, who is an interior designer.
Along with him, some other peddlers also reportedly supplied the drugs to some of the accused in this case. At present, Abhishek Singh is absconding and a missing complaint has been lodged with the Rajendranagar police station.
It may be mentioned here that on March 14, police raided a farmhouse belonging to Rohith Reddy and took several people into custody. Six of them tested positive for drugs and they included Eluru TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar.
At that time, Namit Sharma allegedly fired a round from a pistol at the police but no one was injured. The police registered a case against 11 persons and later arrested three persons while the others, including the MP, were granted bail.
Later, the state DGP formed a SIT under the supervision of Future City Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu to investigate the case.