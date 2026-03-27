Special policy on mobilisation of CSR funds on the anvil: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday instructed officials to prepare a special policy for mobilisation and effective utilisation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

During a review meeting on CSR funds, the chief minister also approved the creation of a dedicated Telangana CSR portal.

He emphasised that the portal should be designed to be engaging and user-friendly, enabling corporate firms to easily connect with the government and select projects aligned with their specific interests and objectives.

The portal will serve as an important link between the government and corporate entities. It will also feature comprehensive details of various projects, spanning different government departments, that are open for corporate funding through CSR contributions, the chief minister said.

Dedicated CSR cell

The chief minister announced the decision to establish a dedicated CSR cell at the state level with a separate office.

The state-level cell will be responsible for coordinating CSR initiatives currently being implemented by corporate companies within the state, as well as compiling information on projects available across various government departments that are suitable for execution through CSR funding, he added.

In a move to encourage companies to allocate more CSR funds, the chief minister ordered the officials to organise annual events to felicitate the managements and representatives of the companies which contribute CSR funds to the state. These felicitation ceremonies should be part of the state formation day celebrations, he said.

The officials apprised the chief minister that the state’s share of CSR contributions currently stands at a mere three per cent of the national figures.

Expressing displeasure over the poor flow of CSR funds from the state industry, Revanth Reddy stressed the need to receive a greater share of CSR funds as well as the utilisation of those funds.