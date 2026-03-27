Stray dogs maul three children in Telangana; 4-year-old’s eye gouged out

NALGONDA: Stray dogs have once again created a reign of terror in Yadadri Bhuvangiri district headquarters, leaving three children severely injured in separate incidents.

In Tarakarama Nagar, a four-year-old boy, Priyansh, was playing outside his house when a pack of stray dogs suddenly attacked him.

The dogs inflicted severe injuries on his face and gouged out one of his eyeballs, leaving residents in shock.

In a similar incident in RB Nagar, two six-year-old children, Agarwal and Tanvish, were chased and bitten on their legs while walking.

All three children were initially taken to the Local Area Hospital and later shifted to Hyderabad for advanced treatment. Priyansh’s condition is said to be critical.

Residents expressed concern over the rising stray dog menace and urged municipal authorities to take immediate preventive measures.

PETA files complaint over killing of 1,000 stray dogs

NIZAMABAD: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has filed a complaint with Nizamabad North police, alleging that around 1,000 stray dogs were killed by unidentified persons over the past seven months in different parts of the city.

The organisation submitted available evidence, including videos, following which police registered a case. Nizamabad North police inspector Sathish Kumar said the complaint included 10 pieces of evidence and that further details would emerge after investigation.

PETA representative Goutham from Karimnagar district said the unidentified persons had been killing dogs while moving around the town and had even killed a pet dog in August. He added that the complaint was filed after gathering sufficient evidence.