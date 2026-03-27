Telangana Congress leader Jagga Reddy acquitted in human trafficking case

HYDERABAD: The Special Sessions Court for trial of MPs/MLAs, Nampally on Thursday acquitted Congress working president and former Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, in an alleged human trafficking case registered in 2018.

The court found Jagga Reddy and M Jetti Kusum Kumar not guilty in the case. Jagga Reddy was arrested in September 2018 and sent to prison but later released on bail.

At the time of his arrest, police alleged that Jagga Reddy obtained Indian passports and US visas by submitting

fabricated documents in the name of his family members — T Nirmala (wife), T Jayalaxmi (daughter), T Bharath Sai Reddy (son) — by affixing photos of others, which were used for human trafficking to gain huge sums of illegal money. The Congress leader was accused of cheating the authorities of Regional Passport Office as well as the US Consulate.

The Market police registered a suo motu case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 409, 370 of the IPC, Section 12 of the Passport Act and Section 24 of The Immigration (Carriers’ Liability) Act. However, the court acquitted the accused as the prosecution failed to prove their claims.