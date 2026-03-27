Telangana govt ensuring quality education, nutritious food for kids: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said the state government was taking all necessary measures to provide quality education and nutritious food to every child in the state.

The chief minister said this when renowned economist Karthik Muralidharan called on him at the Legislative Council Hall.

During the meeting, Muralidharan drew Revanth Reddy’s attention to several reports regarding nutritional deficiencies and learning outcome gaps among children aged below 10 years in Telangana.

The economist also highlighted the health issues that may arise in the future due to nutritional deficiencies at a young age.

Psychological stress

They also discussed psychological distress among students later in life if they do not receive proper instruction at an early stage.

Muralidharan is believed to have made some valuable suggestions to overcome all such big challenges.

Welcoming the economist’s advice, the chief minister said that the government has already been paying special attention to these specific issues.

The chief minister explained that his government allocated sufficient funds to provide breakfast in schools, in addition to the mid-day meals.

Muralidharan suggested the appointment of an additional person in Anganwadi centres exclusively for distribution of nutritious food to the children.

The chief minister directed officials to examine the feasibility of implementing Muralidharan’s suggestions on a pilot basis in all 29 schools in the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) area and also prepare a special report on this particular issue in consultation with the economist and submit it to the government.