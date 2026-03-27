Telangana High Court refuses to halt demolitions on Bhoodan land in Khammam

The Telangana High Court has declined interim relief against the demolition drive on Bhoodan lands in Velugumatla village of Khammam district, stating that halting the process could adversely affect eligible beneficiaries. Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, hearing petitions by displaced families, directed the state to file a counter and posted the matter to April 15.

The government submitted that several petitioners had been identified for house sites and sanctioned benefits under the Indiramma Indlu scheme. Five claims were rejected as the applicants already owned houses, while others remain under scrutiny. It also said some petitioners were not among those whose houses were demolished.

According to the state, 311 pattas have been issued and 101 beneficiaries have received housing sanctions.

A clerical error in citing a government order was acknowledged and corrected. Petitioners argued the land falls under Bhoodan and that only the Bhoodan Board Secretary can issue pattas. They also questioned the validity of allotments under the 1977 Act. The court noted that some affected families had accepted alternative plots and said it would not be appropriate to stall the process at this stage.