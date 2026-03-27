Telangana teachers stage dharna over long-pending demands

HYDERABAD: Members of the Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TGSUTF) staged a massive protest (Maha Dharna) at Indira Park Dharna Chowk as part of the Chalo Assembly campaign, demanding resolution of long-pending issues faced by employees of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), Urban Residential Schools (URS), and under the Samagra Shiksha programme.

The protesters alleged that both the Central and state governments have been exploiting employees in these sectors for over two decades by paying them meagre wages and also demanded immediate implementation of minimum wages for all contract employees.

Chava Ravi, TGSUTF president, reiterated the demand for an annual increment of Rs 1,000 for contract workers, in line with the recommendations of the first Pay Revision Commission (PRC) of Telangana and also questioned variation in wages across states under centrally sponsored schemes, urging the Central government to ensure uniform pay and allocate necessary funds.

TGSUTF general secretary

A Venkat stated that the union had previously achieved several milestones, including 12 months’ salary, weekly offs, 180 days of maternity leave, and voting rights in MLC elections. However, he expressed disappointment that key issues remain unresolved despite assurances from the current government.

He noted that the protest marked the third phase of a series of agitations, following two earlier phases that failed to elicit a response from authorities. Warning of intensified action, he urged the state government and the Education department to address the demands immediately.