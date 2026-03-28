APAO booked for assaulting contractor over bill dispute at Bhupalpally Collectorate

BHUPALPALLY : A case has been registered against an assistant project accounts officer (APAO) at the Bhupalpally Collectorate for allegedly assaulting a contractor during a dispute over pending bill approvals.

The incident, which took place on March 25, came to light on Friday after a video of the altercation went viral on social media.

Police said the complainant, Sooram Veerender (50), a contractor from Gorukothpalli village, had visited the APAO office at the Jayashankar Bhupalpally Integrated District Office Complex along with sub-contractor Marri Krishnamurthy to obtain a LOC related to his contract works.

Veerender alleged that when they requested the official to check the token and issue LOC, the APAO, identified as Bhushan Kashyap, became angry and abused them. He further alleged that the officer threw a paperweight and other objects, one of which hit his spectacles, causing them to break and resulting in a bleeding injury below his eye.

The officer allegedly caught hold of his shirt and assaulted him, while continuing to abuse him. The incident was recorded on a mobile phone and submitted as evidence.

The Bhupalpally sub-inspector told TNIE that a case has been registered under sections 296(b), 118(1) and 115(2) of BNS and further probe is on.