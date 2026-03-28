Hot days, rainy nights in parts of Telangana

HYDERABAD: A pattern of hot days and stormy evenings has set in across parts of Telangana including Hyderabad, with temperatures crossing 37°C on Friday afternoon before heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds swept through parts of the city later in the day. The IMD has also warned of possible hailstorms in isolated areas.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast light to moderate rainfall at isolated places across Telangana for the next three days, with thunderstorms and gusty winds likely in parts of the state.

According to weather analysis based on observations at 8.30 am, a trough extending from the Marathwada region to the Karnataka coast, passing through North Interior Karnataka at an altitude of about 0.9 km above mean sea level, is influencing weather conditions across Telangana.

Officials said the prevailing system is creating unstable conditions, leading to high daytime temperatures followed by evening or nighttime rain activity.

While rainfall is expected to continue over the next three days, maximum temperatures are likely to remain normal for the next two days. Thereafter, temperatures may gradually rise by 2°C to 3°C above normal over the subsequent four days.